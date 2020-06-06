Balochistan sees 194 new coronavirus cases, death toll stands at 54

QUETTA: 194 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Balochistan in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 5776, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details shared by the spokesman for Director General (DG) Health Balochistan, at least 54 people have died of the virus thus far in the province.

He said that Balochistan has conducted 28,652 total coronavirus tests thus far.

The spokesperson maintained that over 2,110 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

he number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 93,983 with 4,734 new infections reported within last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 34,889 cases have been detected in Sindh, 35,308 in Punjab, 12,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,776 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad, 331 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 897 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Read more: PM Imran Khan lauds doctors, paramedics striving to turn the tide against Covid-19

So far 32,581 patients have recovered their health, while the death toll now stands at 1,935 with 97 deaths in last 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 22,185 tests to detect coronavirus in last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 660,508.

Comments

comments