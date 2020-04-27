COVID-19: Highest infection rate recorded in Balochistan within two days

QUETTA: Balochistan has recorded its highest infection rate of coronavirus up to 125 for the first time within the last two days, said the provincial health department in its report.

The report stated that Balochistan witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus infections as the highest count up to 125 was reported for the first time within two days.

It highlighted that new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in 17 districts of Balochistan.

According to the province’s statistics, 525 cases emerged in the provincial capital Quetta while the total count reached 781.

31 cases reported from Pishin and 21 from Jafarabad. During random testing of 140 persons, 19 turned out to be infected with the virus.

Most of the patients aged between 30 to 44 while 74 per cent of patients are male and 26 per cent are female, the report said.

176 patients have recovered from the virus so far and the death toll stands at 13.

Earlier, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan visited coronavirus control room established at the Civil Secretariat.

The chief minister said that the people were not considering coronavirus as a serious issue. He appealed citizens to stay inside their homes as businesses will continue if lives are secured.

“The lockdown measures will be gradually increased and violators will be sent to quarantine facilities while strict action will be taken against those avoiding to wear face masks.”

CM said that the authorities were in contact with the mosque administrations where precautionary measures are not being adopted.

Comments

comments