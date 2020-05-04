Balochistan govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 19

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has notified another extension in coronavirus lockdown till May 19 besides announcing strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain further spread of the incurable disease, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Balochistan’s home department has released a notification regarding the extension of lockdown till May 19 across the province.

Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped 20,941 including 1,218 in Balochistan.

On April 27, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had hinted that the ongoing coronavirus lockdown could be relieved in some areas implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan made the statement while visiting coronavirus control room established at the Civil Secretariat.

The chief minister complained that the people were not considering coronavirus as a serious issue. He appealed citizens to stay inside their homes as businesses will continue if lives are secured.

“The lockdown measures will be gradually increased and violators will be sent to quarantine facilities while strict action will be taken against those avoiding to wear face masks.”

CM said that the authorities were in contact with the mosque administrations where precautionary measures are not being adopted.

The provincial government is consistently providing latest statistics regarding the pandemic situation in Balochistan.

He said that locally transmitted cases of coronavirus are consistently increasing in Quetta. Jam Kamal Khan added that the government initiated random testing three days ago and more than 600 tests were conducted so far.

Through random testing, 35 people were found infected with COVID-19. He also said that the government will impose strict restrictions on the hotspots of the virus.

“Balochistan should not be compared with other provinces as we are still facing shortage of healthcare facilities. The mortality rate due to coronavirus is luckily very low in Balochistan. I am appealing the citizens to stay inside their home to curb the spread of the virus.”

