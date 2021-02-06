QUETTA: Balochistan province on Saturday continued its declining trend of COVID-19 after it reported only 10 virus cases during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to figures shared by the provincial health ministry, the ratio of active COVID-19 cases in the Balochistan province has come down to one percent.

Besides, a declining ratio of cases, the province also did not report a single death during the past 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has recorded 28 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,914 on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 28 more lives and 1,286 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,198 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,908 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 32,514 and positivity rate stands at 3.85 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 553,128.

A total of 33,319 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 508,700 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,155,766 samples have been tested thus far.

