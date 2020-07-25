Balochistan govt announces to develop tourist destinations  

QUETTA: In an effort to boost tourism in Balochistan, the provincial government on Saturday announced to developed seven tourist destinations, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that there were vast opportunities for investment and tourism in coastal areas of the province.

“Government is paying special attention on the development and progress of the coastal belt.”

He said that the Balochistan government has allocated Rs150 million for the development of the coastal areas. The chief minister maintained that Rs1 billion have been allocated for promotion of tourism in the province.

Earlier on July 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a second meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) and reviewed uplift projects in the Balochistan province.

The meeting had been attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Ali Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal and others.

The agenda for the national development including road infrastructure, better utilization of water resources, agriculture, energy and establishment of border markets in the Balochistan province had come under discussion during the NDC meeting.

