Balochistan govt to establish ‘COVID-19 Fund’: minister

QUETTA: In a step to meet coronavirus-related expenses, the Balochistan government has decided to establish ‘COVID-19 Fund’, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Balochistan’s Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said that the provincial government will donate one billion rupees for the fund.

He maintained the provincial ministers will donate one month salary in the ‘COVID-19 Fund’, adding the government officials will also contribute to the fund.

The minister said that the government will urged the philanthropists to generously contribute to the fund.

Earlier in the day, the Balochistan government had announced to shut shopping malls and public transport in the province other than imposing a ban on dine-in at hotels and restaurants amid fears of coronavirus spread in the country.

Announcing the decisions, the chief secretary had said that section 144 was being imposed in the province, barring a gathering of over 10 people. “The hotels and restaurants have been asked to shut the dine-in facility,” he had said adding that people should also refrain from travelling to Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The virus spread quickly, however, there is no need to worry as it could be avoided by adopting preventive measures, he had said and further advised that people should wash their hands regularly.

