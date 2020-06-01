Balochistan govt extends lockdown for 15 days

QUETTA: As part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Balochistan government on Monday extended the smart lockdown across the province for another 15 days, ARY News reported.

According to notification issued by the provincial home department, all public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned.

“Educational institutions, marriage halls, picnic points and clubs also stay closed across the province till July 15.”

However, shops and markets will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm six-day a week, read the statement. Tandoors, medical stores and shops of dairy product will be exempted from the restrictions.

Earlier on May 19, Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Balochistan government had extended the ongoing smart lockdown till 2nd of June.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, shops will remain open from 3 am to 5 pm during the holy month of Ramazan. Tandoors, medical stores and shops of dairy product will be exempted from the restrictions.

“All public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned.”

After the holy month of Ramazan, markets will remain open from 8 am to 6pm across the province, the statement had read.

