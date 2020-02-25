Balochistan to boost screening on Iran border with more staff

QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to further boost screening facility at the border with Iran amid coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Balochistan government has decided to enhance the number of staff at the border crossing including posting 67 more doctors at the border, sources said.

The provincial government has deployed the doctors to Iran border for duty at the crossing points, according to sources.

The doctors will be posted at 11 crossing points along the Pakistan-Iran border. The doctors will be deployed at Gwadar, Mashkel, Mand, Chaman, Qamardin Karez, RRT and Badeni crossing points.

The medics will also be posted at Taftan and Panjgur, sources said.

The additional staff will be deployed in the current week at Pakistan and Iran border, sources added.

Balochistan’s Home Minister Mir Zia Langove also arrived Taftan to monitor the coronavirus precautionary arrangements at the Iran border.

“I have arrived here on the instruction of Chief Minister of Balochistan,” he said. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at border.

“Around 270 people are present at the Pakistan House, while 6000 Pakistani pilgrims still to arrive from Iran,” the minister said.

