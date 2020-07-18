Balochistan govt allows businesses to operate from 9am to 10pm

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the provincial government has relaxed lockdown timings and allowed businesses to remain open from 9am to 10pm, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing media here in Quetta, Liaquat Shahwani said the decision was taken keeping in view of declining cases in the province.

Shahwani said that province witnessed a drop in Covid-19 cases during the last five days and 20 districts of the province have reported zero cases during the period.

The government would consider reopening schools, parks, marriage halls if cases continued to decline, he added.

He thanked people of the province for cooperating with government in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and appealed to the public to continue following standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Azha to avoid a possible surge in cases.

Earlier, the Balochistan government extended the smart lockdown in the province till July 30 in a bid to curtail the Covid-19.

The provincial government spokesperson said that elderly people and children have been restricted from entering the cattle markets.

The elderly and children are not allowed to enter cattle markets. Sanitisers and masks will be used and one metre of social distancing will ensured,” said Shahwani.

According to a notification issued by the home department, during the lockdown, there shall be a complete ban on a gathering of ten or more people, sit-ins, processions and rallies.

