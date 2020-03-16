Balochistan govt confirms nine coronavirus cases in province

QUETTA: Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said that around 2900 people are still present at the quarantine facility in Taftan as reports have emerged of people testing positive for coronavirus after being relieved from the camp, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 15 cases have been detected from Khayber Pakhtunkhwa province and over 50 cases reported from the Sindh province include all those who were relieved from the quarantine facility in Taftan.

“We have currently nine positive cases of coronavirus in the province,” said the Balochistan government’s spokesman while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘The Reporters’.

While negating lack of arrangements at the Taftan’s facility, he said that they have taken preventive measures and staff at the facility is being provided with the testing kits to screen the patients.

“Our standard operating procedures (SOPs) did not include conducting blood test of those present in the quarantine earlier and it’s because of this that they were relieved from the camps without tests.”

“We have established 18 isolation centres at the Pak-Iran border,” he said.

He further said that around 500 people suspected of suffering from the virus are quarantined at isolation wards in Quetta.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in the Ziarat district of the province, banning gathering of more than 10 people.

The notification issued by the concerned deputy commissioner read that all government and private gatherings will be banned for an indefinite period.

