QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Monday chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet to review provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to medics in the province amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting mulled over the plans to provide PPE kits to doctors and other demands put forward by the Young Doctors Association (YDA).

A briefing given to the cabinet said that the doctors were provided protection kits as per their demands yesterday and more equipment would reach Quetta by Tuesday (tomorrow) and would be disbursed among them.

“We have already provided 13,000 N-95 masks to the to the doctors and paramedical staff in the province,” it said adding that the Provincial disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and health ministry had provided 2850 PPE kits among doctors.

The briefing said that the government could only overcome coronavirus challenge if it fully equips the doctors to fight the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, police resorted to baton-charge and arrested several doctors for staging a sit-in in the red zone near the Chief Minister’s House in Quetta.

As per details, the young doctors were protesting against the lack of safety kits for doctors, paramedical staff treating coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta.

Read More: 44 doctors suspended for refusing duties in Taftan

The police launched a baton charge after the doctors and paramedical staff wanted to move towards the CM House and refused to end their protest after negotiations between the Young Doctors Association and govt failed.

Addressing a press conference after the police action, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has announced a province-wide suspension of duties and demanded govt to release the protesting doctors immediately.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Sunday had announced to continue to protest against the lack of safety kits for doctors treating coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta. The YDA spokesperson had also threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House.

