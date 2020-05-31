Balochistan govt constitutes JIT to probe Hazara Town mob lynching

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the brutal lynching of a young man in Quetta’s Hazara Town on Friday night, ARY News reported.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Investigation will head the JIT that also comprises officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The JIT is required to complete its probe and submit a report within 15 days.

A person was killed while two others severely injured when a mob assaulted them in Hazara Town on Friday night. Hundreds of protesters had taken the body in front of Chief Minister House and staged a sit-in against the lynching.

Twelve suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Khan Khan took notice of the brutal killing and directed the provincial police chief to immediately arrest all the culprits involved in the incident and sought a report.

