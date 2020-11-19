Balochistan govt announces new exam schedule

QUETTA: Balochistan education department on Thursday announced that no academic examinations will take place this year in the province amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported,

In a statement, the Balochistan education department said that primary class examinations will take place next year after the commencement of classes.

The education department said that grade I-V examinations will start from March 10, 2021.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had announced the closure of educational institutions from December 1 and three-month closure in cold areas of the province.

Balochistan Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind had said in a statement that educational institutions will remain closed for three months in cold areas, whereas, the examinations will be conducted before the commencement of vacations.

Read More: Balochistan decides three-month closure of educational institutions

It may be noted that 53 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan including 11 from educational institutions during the last 24 hours.

The provincial health department said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 is 3 per cent in the province, whereas, the recovery rate is 96 per cent. 877 infections were reported in educational institutions so far.

With the inclusion of new cases, the total count of COVID-19 infections reached to 16,582. 157 people died of the virus.

Comments

comments