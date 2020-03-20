QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Friday imposed a partial lockdown in the province to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reported ARY News.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, all shopping centres and restaurants will remain shut for three weeks. However, restaurants have been allowed to offer home delivery services.

Inter-provincial as well as intercity transport will also remain suspended for three weeks.

It is to mention here that Balochistan has so far reported 92 cases of COVID-19.

A number of new coronavirus cases emerged in the country on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 495.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

