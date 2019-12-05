Balochistan govt to distribute small loans among youth

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Thursday announced to partner with Akhuwat, a micro-finance organization, aimed at lending out small interest-free loans to youth for establishing businesses, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the project in a presser after the provincial cabinet meeting, the Finance Minister Balochistan Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that the Akuwat chief briefed the meeting over the process to distribute loans among the youth in the province.

“We have reached an agreement with them,” he said adding that under the programme, the youth would be able to benefit from small loans for setting up businesses.

He further said that important decisions were taken during the meeting to improve agriculture sector in the province. The minister said that the government also decided to construct a road between Rakhni and Bekar areas in the province.

A 300-megawatt (MW) power project will also be established in Gwadar under the initiative of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said the provincial minister.

“Chinese authorities will be providing funds upto five billion rupees for the project,” he informed.

On November 28, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan laid foundation stone of Media Academy.

CM Jam Kamal Khan said that the provincial government is willing to bring the province into the mainstream. He was addressing the ceremony organised for laying the foundation stone of Media Academy at the press club.

He said that the decisions for Balochistan will be made by its own people and only political parties will bring political change in the province. CM Khan added that the ruling party will not become a part of any kind of deal. He clarified that the agreements for the province’s resources will not be made for gaining few interests.

