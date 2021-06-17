Balochistan govt to unveil budget for fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday

QUETTA: The Balochistan government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial government will present its budget worth more than Rs500 billion for the new fiscal year while the development outlay will be over Rs138 billion and the total amount of budgeted expenditures is more than Rs370 billion.

The provincial government is likely to allocate Rs90 billion for education and Rs60 billion for law and order.

Sources added that the Balochistan government will also unveil projects for public welfare in the new budget including the health insurance card scheme, establishment of Balochistan Enterprise Development Fund, a support fund for differently-abled persons, Apna Ghar scheme and housing finance fund for the provincial employees.

Moreover, the government will also suggest the establishment of Balochistan Minority Welfare Fund, Balochistan Food Security Revolving Fund, Public Endowment Fund, a project to provide interest-free loans to youth, Balochistan Pension Fund and others.

