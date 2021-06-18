Balochistan govt unveils Rs584 bln budget for new fiscal year

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has unveiled its budget worth Rs584 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22 with a total development outlay of Rs237 billion without imposing a new tax, ARY News reported on Friday.

The budget session of the Balochistan Assembly has commenced under the chair of Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo amid the protest of the opposition lawmakers outside the assembly’s building.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and other government lawmakers were also present in the session.

During his speech, Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that the government is presenting a balanced budget for the new fiscal year.

It has been suggested to allocate Rs3.6 billion in the new budget to combat coronavirus pandemic, whereas, the province aims to vaccinate all citizens. Rs500 million will be spent for the expansion of the children hospital, he added.

The government announced to end slip system from all state-administered hospitals across the province, whereas, emergency centres are being established alongside roads. Rs5.5 billion is allocated for the health insurance card program by the provincial government.

More than Rs76 billion has been allocated for the initiation of 2,086 new schemes, announced Buledi.

“Rs200 million is allocated for the construction of two new hostels in Bolan Medical College; more than 200 government schools will be upgraded; Rs112 billion for ongoing development schemes while the budgeted development outlay is Rs189.19 billion for the new fiscal year.”

The government employees will get a salary raise up to 10 per cent, announced the finance minister.

Salient budgetary features

Total volume of the budget is Rs584 billion with a deficit of Rs84.7 billion

Non-development expenditures will be Rs346.861 billion

Rs237 billion allocated for development schemes

No new tax is imposed in the provincial budget

5,000 new vacancies will be generated in the new fiscal year

10 per cent salary raise for government employees

Rs71 billion allocated for education sector

Rs52 billion allocated for law and order

Govt to establish a high school, Centre of Excellence

Surgical towers will be built in Civil Hospitals

Establishment of training centres for prisoners in Machh jail

Rs5.5 billion for health insurance program

Rs2.2 billion for Balochistan Enterprise Development

Rs2 billion support fund for differently-abled persons

Rs3 billion for Apna House Fund for government employees

Rs500 million for minorities welfare fund

Rs500 million for women economic empowerment

Rs3 billion for Balochistan pension fund

Rs2 billion for Balochistan Public Endowment Fund

Rs11 billion for upgrading District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs)

More than 100 government schools will be upgraded

Opposition’s protest

In a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget, opposition’s lawmakers held a sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly.

Women legislators belonging to the opposition parties staged a sit-in outside the provincial assembly and refused to give way despite many requests by the administration.

The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s lawyers stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial assembly.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly. The opposition MPA’s were of the view that they will not let the budget session to be held.

Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers locked all four gates of the provincial assembly to prevent the budget session from taking place.

However, the chief minister and few other ministers managed to enter the assembly. MPA Abdul Wahid Siddique injured during the clashes with police and was shifted to the hospital, said sources.

