Balochistan govt warns action against owners demanding rent from tenants

QUETTA: Balochistan government has notified the ban on two-month rent across the province in order to provide relief to the tenants amid coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Balochistan home department announced that rent will not be received from March 24 to May 24 from any tenant.

The provincial government also warned legal action against the owners over demanding rent or threatening eviction of tenants from the property during the period.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had announced to provide relief to tenants on government-owned land in the province for two months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister Balochistan where it was also decided to maintain the current lockdown in the province.

The meeting also decided to provide Ramadan-assistance package to all mosques registered with the provincial authority.

It was also urged that the masses should adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the federal government for offering Tarawih prayers during Ramadan.

