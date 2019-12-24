Funds released for hospitals’ machinery, repair of buildings in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has made significant steps after assuming charge of health department as the government releases funds for purchasing machinery, medical equipment and repair of dilapidated buildings of hospitals, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial authorities have released additional funds for the six government-run hospitals in Quetta for purchases of machinery, medical equipment and repair work of buildings.

Sources said that the Balochistan government released Rs7.7 million for machinery purchases and Rs110 million for buildings’ repair work for the hospitals including Civil, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC), Sheikh Zayed, Fatima Jinnah, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The funds were released following the decisions taken in the high-level meeting chaired by Balochistan CM Jam Kamal yesterday.

On Monday, Balochistan authorities had decided to increase the budget for government-run hospitals and administrative powers of medical superintendents (MS).

The decision was finalised in a meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal with health department’s high-ups to discuss budgetary matters, manpower, financial and administrative issues, medicines and machinery.

The participants of the meeting agreed over increasing budget of the hospitals, as well as powers of the medical superintendents (MS) besides transferring authorities to the lower-level management.

Jam Kamal expressed sorrow over delay in health funds worth Rs22 billion allocated for Balochistan province. He urged health officers to make amendment in medicine purchase policy, establishment of cardiac units in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) and Sheikh Zayed hospitals in Quetta and scheduling of routine session of health department after every two weeks.

It has been decided to establish a committee for finalising amendments in health-related laws and regulations.

