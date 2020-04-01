Locust swarms overwhelm wheat crops in Balochistan

PANJGUR: Locust swarms have overwhelmed wheat fields in Balgtar and Gwarkro regions of Balochistan leaving them destroyed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ministry of agriculture and plant protection Balochistan authorities are busy spraying the fields with insecticides and pesticides.

The difficult terrain is proving to be a great obstacle for relief teams trying to gain access to the place of concern.

Swarms of locusts on february 3 invaded large swathes of adjoining areas of Chishtian, causing huge loss to the standing crops.

Different crops standing on hundreds of acre were destroyed by the swarms of grasshoppers in several villages.

The farmers have blamed the Agriculture Department for not taking concrete steps to save their crops from the attack of locusts.

