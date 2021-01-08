Balochistan home minister urges Hazaras to bury slain miners

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Friday again appealed the bereaved families and the protesting members of Hazara community to bury the bodies of the miners killed in the Machh incident, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Mir Ziaullah Langau said that the security forces have tightened noose around the suspects involved in the Machh massacre. He maintained that the law enforcement agencies were collecting intelligence information, adding that the government would launch a large-scale operation to bring the culprits to justice.

The home minister confirmed that the Afghanistan government had formally requested to handover the bodies of its three citizen killed in the Machh incident.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to visit the families of slain coal miners to express solidarity with them once they bury their loved ones.

“If the bereaved families bury them today, I will go to Quetta today to meet the families of the deceased” the prime minister had pledged while speaking at an event in Islamabad.

He had said all of their demands had been met as of Thursday but the Hazara mourners were insisting on his visit to Quetta as a condition for burial of the victims, which, he said, was uncalled for.

