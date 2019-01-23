ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Balochistan’s last ten years is a classic example of misgovernance by the provincial governments.

“Last ten years of Balochistan is a classic example of misgovernance by provincial Govts pension liability gone up from 290M to 28.5B in 10 years, prov[incial] Govt recruited 206,000 Peons only, Punjab and Sind are even worse where Shahbaz Sharif and Murad Shah played havoc with funds,” he said in a scathing attack on political opponents.

Earlier on Tuesday, the minister said that tomorrow is an important day as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government is going to unveil its economic agenda.

“The balance of payments and financial emergency resulting from the previous government’s disastrous economic policy were dealt with in the first five months [of the government]. Now we are giving our economic vision. 2019 is the year of accomplishment of actual targets,” he said in a tweet.

