Balochistan reports 33 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 465

QUETTA: 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan, raising the provincial tally to 465.

A spokesperson for the provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani termed a spike in local cases of the contagion worrisome.

#بلوچستان میں مزید 33 مقامی افراد میں #كورونا وائرس کی تصدیق ہوگئی۔ کورونا سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد 465 ہوگئی ۔ مقامی سطح پر کورونا سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد میں تیزی سے اضافہ تشویشناک ہے۔#coronavirusinpakistan #CoronaInPakistan #CoronaUpdate — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) April 20, 2020

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 8,418, including 176 deaths.

Speaking at a daily coronavirus briefing, special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said 10,4302 tests have been conducted across the country to date, including 4,365 tests done over the past 24 hours. He added the government’s target is to conduct 20,000 tests in a day.

He said 65 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases are locally transmitted.

He maintained the government has learnt many lessons from the ongoing crisis, adding in future, special attention will be paid to the healthcare sector to deal with any outbreak in an effective manner.

