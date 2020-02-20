Balochistan opposition stages protest to press for demands

QUETTA: The members of Balochistan opposition parties holding protest for their demands before the Chief Minister House in Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal and other opposition parties earlier today started march towards the Chief Minister House chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

The opposition had announced to hold a sit-in and cordon off the Chief Minister House to press for their demands including deteriorating law and order, price hike etc.

The participants of the protest marching on various roads of Quetta reached to Governor Chowk.

A large contingent of police was deployed at the chowk to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal, however, ordered the city authorities not to create hurdles in the protest of opposition. “Protest is democratic right of the opposition. They should be allowed access to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat,” Kamal ordered.

He also directed the CM Secretariat to host the opposition members as guests, ” Hopefully, opposition members will follow democratic norms,” the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister House present tea to the protesters when they reached at the seat of the government.

Earlier, the opposition parties had demanded a session of the assembly to debate over the key problems faced by the province including price hike, law and order and low gas pressure in the legislature.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s government was recently facing a rift within the provincial ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Speaker, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had submitted a privilege motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, all of them members of the BAP.

Comments

comments