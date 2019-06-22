Balochistan CM chairs meeting of joint parliamentary group

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting of the joint parliamentary group to review strategy for the upcoming post-budget session, ARY News reported.

The joint parliamentary group adopted stance that the provincial government presented a balanced budget and expressed hopes for grabbing support from the opposition for its final approval.

The participants of the meeting showed full confidence over the leadership of Balochistan chief minister.

While addressing the meeting, CM Jam Kamal Khan said that the government believes in joint efforts for the development of the province.

He said that the provincial budget for the fiscal year of 2019-20 will guarantee development of the province.

Later, the session of Balochistan Assembly was commenced after a delay of one hour which led the session’s postponement for six minutes.

Differences have emerged between the provincial government and opposition over the approval of demands raised for funds’ allocations.

Following the situation, the deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly summoned opposition members to its chamber.

Earlier on June 19, the Balochistan government had presented the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs419billion.

Presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly, provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that more than Rs419billion have been set aside for the next financial year of Balochistan province.

He announced that Rs126 billion rupees have been allocated for development and over 257 billion rupees for non-development expenditures.

The provincial finance minister announced said that over 60 billion rupees have been set aside for the education sector.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that 150 new federal projects would be started in the province while 100 projects with the help of foreign donors.

He announced that provincial government would also get RS 10 billion in the context of gas development surcharge.

