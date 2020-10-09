QUETTA: The total count of coronavirus has reached to 15,480 after the detection of 29 new infections in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a report of the provincial health department, overall 146 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Balochistan, while 15,117 people have recovered their health.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the province stands at 217.

Two cases were reported in educational institutions of the province. Overall 587 cases have been reported in the educational institutions so far, confirmed the provincial health department.

Read more: Eight die, 661 more coronavirus cases emerge in Pakistan

On Wednesday, the health officials had detected 16 more cases of novel coronavirus at educational institutions of Balochistan.

It is to be noted that in the final phase, primary classes in the province also resumed after the closure of more than six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to SOPs issued by the government, masks had been made mandatory for all teachers and students, while educational institutions were required to ensure the availability of sensitizers at their entrances.

Comments

comments