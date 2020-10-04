Balochistan reports another polio case, tally rises to 21

QUETTA: A fresh case of the crippling police disease was confirmed in Quetta on Sunday, taking the tally for the current year to 21 in the province, ARY News reported.

Health officials confirmed that a nine-month old baby girl, resident of Quetta, tested positive for the virus. The officials said that the samples of the child had been taken on September 21 and its results came back positive on October 4 (today).

The health officials claimed that the victim’s father had refused to get his child vaccinated during anti-polio campaigns.

Earlier on September 25, a new polio case had been reported in Ahmedpur East tehsil in Punjab’s Bahawalpur.

The health officials had confirmed that the provincial tally reached to 10 after the emergence of one more polio case in a child belonging to Ahmedpur East tehsil. Both hands, legs, face and neck of the child had been affected by the poliovirus.

This was the second polio case reported in Punjab this year, whereas, the total count had reached to 74 across the country.

