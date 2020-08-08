Balochistan govt lifts smart lockdown amid declining coronavirus cases

QUETTA: Balochistan government on Saturday announced to lift smart lockdown from the province after coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp decline in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home ministry, all business centres, markets, and stores are now exempted from restrictions imposed under a smart lockdown and could remain open for 24 hours.

The provincial authorities also withdrew a previous notification from the provincial home department extending smart lockdown in the province till August 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that provinces have moved towards lifting restrictions on movement after the country has witnessed a sharp decline in coronavirus cases.

On August 02, Punjab government notified to lift a complete lockdown in the province from Sunday midnight, however, smart lockdown will remain in place in the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

The notification issued by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman asked all relevant authorities to ensure complete implementation on the fresh directives.

All business centres will remain open in the province five times a day from Monday to Friday during 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, the provincial health department said further allowing operations of grocery shops from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm during the entire week.

Read More: Balochistan govt extends timing of markets, shopping malls

The provincial government also announced to allow rallies on August 05 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Medical stores, puncture shops, agriculture workshops, and roti shops would be allowed to operate 24-hours while call centres would also be allowed to operate with 50 percent staffers.

The secretary notified that the intercity bus service will be allowed to operate.

Comments

comments