Balochistan’s smart lockdown extended till July 30 to curb COVID-19

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaqaut Shahwani on Thursday announced that provincial government has extended the smart lockdown till July 30 in a bid to curtail the Covid-19, ARY News reported.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Liaquat Shahwani said that government decided to extend the smart lockdown by 15 days in order to stem the spread of coronavirus cases.

“New coronavirus cases in Balochistan has dropped by 50 percent,” he said and appealed to the public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Azha to avoid a possible surge in cases.

The provincial government spokesperson said that elderly people and children have been restricted from entering the cattle markets.

“The elderly and children are not allowed to enter cattle markets. Sanitisers and masks will be used and one metre of social distancing will ensured,” said Shahwani.

The spokesperson said that a minimum distance of two metres would be maintained during Eid prayers and gatherings.

According to a notification issued by the home department, during the lockdown, there shall be a complete ban on gathering of ten or more people, sit-ins, processions and rallies.

The notification also adds that tandoors, dairy products shops, medical stores, blood banks and tailor shops will be allowed to be open for 24 hours apart from restaurants and hotels that will only be open for home delivery and takeaway service.

All shopping malls, markets and shops shall remain functional from 9 am to 7 pm from Saturday to Thursday, reads the notification.

