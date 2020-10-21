Balochistan’s young doctors call off strike after successful talks with govt

QUETTA: Upon successful negotiations with the government, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Balochistan late on Wednesday announced ending their strike and vowed to resume duties at hospitals across the province, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken after the health secretary assured the protesting doctors that all their concerns will be addressed soon.

The doctors announced to resume the out-patient departments (OPDs) services of all government-run hospitals in Balochistan from Thursday.

Young doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had gone on strike on Monday over the lack of medical facilities in govt-run hospitals of Balochistan.

As per details, junior doctors led by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) started protesting once again after closing Out Patient Departments (OPD) in various government hospitals of Balochistan over rising incidents of torture on doctors and lack of medical facilities in public hospitals.

According to the YDA spokesperson, the out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government-run hospitals in Balochistan will remain closed until the availability of medical facilities.

