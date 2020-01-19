Balochistan’s shoe-polisher child enrolled in school

QUETTA: A minor boy, whose video went viral earlier this week showing him sitting beside a wall to polish shoes in a freezing temperature in Quetta, has been enrolled in a school, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi, the shoe-polisher child, Asadullah has been admitted to a school and added that PBM will bear all his educational expenses till graduation.

He said Asadullah has been provided school uniform, bag, books and all other necessary things, adding that he has started going to the school.

اسد اللہ کے والد محمد شفیع کو #پاکستان_بیت_المال کی جانب سے مالی مدد فراہم کردی گئی ہے جبکہ بچہ کو ادارہ ہذا کے زیر انتظام سکول میں داخلہ کے ساتھ مکمل یونیفارم، جوتے، کتابیں سکول بیگ بھی مہیا کردیے گئے۔ بچہ کو ماہانہ وظیفہ کے ساتھ گریجویشن تک تعلیمی اخراجات ادارہ برداشت کرے گا۔ https://t.co/X1QPzOIBuF pic.twitter.com/SUW77SxjYZ — Aon Abbas Buppi (@AonAbbasPTI) January 19, 2020

The official said that the child will be provided monthly stipend and other facilities so as he could carry on his studies. He said that PBM also provided financial aid to his family.

Read More: Balochistan govt takes guardianship of child filmed polishing shoes in extreme cold

Earlier on January 17, a video that had went viral earlier in the week showing a young child sitting beside a wall to polish shoes as the region goes through its coldest season in history has been taken note of by the government.

Spokesman for the government of Balochistan had announced that the government will take the guardianship of the adolescent after the video went viral on social media across Pakistan.

Spokesman, Liaquat Shahlwani had also said that the government was also embroiled on forming laws and undertaking directives to look after more of such children who are having to work at a very young age to make ends meet.

There had been an uproar on social media when the video came online with concerned commentators showing empathy for the young child and urging the federal and provincial governments to take urgent notice of the situation and ensure well being of the child.

