ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police Qazi Jamilur Rehman has approved a three-month ban on the issuance of driving licences due to rising cases of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by IG Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman where he directed to ban the issuance of driving licences, as well as directed the police officers not to impose challan on expired licences during the period.

During the session, the police department decided to establish a control room in the Safe City office in order to deal with any emergency situation. IG Jamilur Rehman said that disinfection rooms will be established in police lines and police stations.

He also directed police officials to mandatory salute the frontline doctors and paramedical staff.

It has been decided to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the officials performing duties on the entrance routes of the Diplomatic Enclave. Moreover, special arrangements will be made for the timely supplies of oxygen and medical equipment in an emergency situation.

The police chief asked policemen to appeal to the citizens for wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing besides ordering the police department of all divisions to take part in the coronavirus awareness campaign.

