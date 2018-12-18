Ban imposed on washing cars with hosepipes in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday banned the use of hosepipes while washing cars in Punjab and directed that vehicles be washed with water buckets instead.

According to details, LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim issued a written order on a petition seeking water conservation and controlling its wastage.

The written order of LHC instructed the Lahore Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to impose a ban on car service stations from using hosepipes to wash vehicles.

The households were also directed to use water buckets for washing their cars; the high court further called to launch an awareness campaign on water conservation.

Moreover, the LHC asked the Punjab government to apprise of the measures taken for water conservation in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that the issue of water scarcity in the country has been worsening lately.

In order to tackle water shortage, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar have been highlighting the water crisis and have emphasized to build new dams to conserve water.

In this regard, the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018 was established by the federal government in pursuance of a Supreme Court order for raising funds for the construction of the two dams.

