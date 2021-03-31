Inter-provincial transport ban bid to curb third Covid wave, Wahab says

KARACHI: The advisor to Sindh chief minister on law Murtaza Wahab said Wednesday the two-week ban on inter-provincial transport is proposed to National Command Operation Center (NCOC) so the third wave of Covid can be contained which has not yet considerably damaged the province, ARY News reported.

Wahab said federal minister Asad Umar has reassured taking into consideration the suggestion in NCOC meeting scheduled tomorrow which shall decide if the ban is being imposed starting April 1- to 14th.

While noting that the proposed ban shall prove fruitful in safeguarding peoples of Sindh and Balochistan, he said CM Murad Ali Shah has ordered speeding up vaccination drive in the province as well.

In Sindh, said Wahab, the menace of the third Covid wave has not been out of control.

It may be noted that earlier today, keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country amid the third wave of the disease, the Sindh government had suggested the federal government suspend inter-provincial transport for two weeks.

Acceding to the details, the Sindh government has asked the Centre to suspend the inter-provincial transport from 1st of April to 14th of April.

Sources said that the federal government had assured the provincial government that the proposal will be discussed during the next meeting of the NCOC. It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus had claimed 78 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,434.

