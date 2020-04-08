Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ban on pillion riding extended in Punjab

Pillion riding sindh

KARACHI: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government on Wednesday extended ban on pillion riding till April 14, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, the province-wide ban on pillion riding has been extended till April 14 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

However, women, senior citizens, children, journalists and law enforcers would be exempted from the ban.

Read More: Pillion riding banned in Punjab till April 7

Earlier on March 26, as part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government had imposed a province-wide ban on pillion riding till April 7.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home secretary, the provincial government had imposed the ban on pillion riding under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code and it will come into effect  immediately.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

People dying from coronavirus not food shortage, says Murtaza Wahab  

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Quetta tomorrow

Pakistan

Private schools should not confront decision to reduce tuition fees: Sindh minister

Pakistan

Asim Saleem Bajwa denies slowdown in CPEC projects


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close