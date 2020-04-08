Ban on pillion riding extended in Punjab

KARACHI: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government on Wednesday extended ban on pillion riding till April 14, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, the province-wide ban on pillion riding has been extended till April 14 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

However, women, senior citizens, children, journalists and law enforcers would be exempted from the ban.

Read More: Pillion riding banned in Punjab till April 7

Earlier on March 26, as part of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus, the Punjab government had imposed a province-wide ban on pillion riding till April 7.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home secretary, the provincial government had imposed the ban on pillion riding under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code and it will come into effect immediately.

Comments

comments