Balochistan govt imposes ban on pillion riding in Quetta

QUETTA: In an effort to avoid any untoward incident, the Balochistan government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the ban on pillion riding will come into effect from 12 a.m. Saturday night to 12 a.m. Sunday night.

However, the ban would not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies, employees of the essential services and journalists.

A notification in this regard will be issued shortly, the sources said and added that the decision has been taken in the backdrop of security threats related to the PDM’s public meeting in Quetta on 25th of October (Sunday).

Earlier today, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had feared tragedy during the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

“Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country,” the federal minister had warned, adding, ”I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta.”

“Some people are predicting Imran Khan will exit in December or January, but I am saying he won’t go anywhere. Ups and downs are routine in politics,” Rasheed had said. “If governments collapse with protest meetings and processions, our sit-in in Islamabad had cause collapse of the government of that time,” the federal minister had said.

