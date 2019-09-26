Ban on plastic bags at Karachi fish harbour from October   

KARACHI: In a step to protect environment and marine life, the Sindh government on Thursday announced that it will be enforcing a complete ban on single-use plastic bags at the Karachi fish harbour from 1st of October, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued today, no one will be allowed to transport fishes in plastic bags from next month.

On the other hand, taking notice of poor sanitary conditions at Karachi fish harbor, the provincial government decided to include the harbour into ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioner West to visit the harbour and monitor the cleanliness drive.

Read More: Plastic bags to be banned in Sindh by October

Earlier on August 8, following Islamabad, the Sindh government had announced plans to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.

“There will be a complete ban on making, selling and use of polythene bags from October 01 this year,” Advisor to CM on environment Murtaza Wahab had said while launching an awareness campaign in Karachi.

While talking to media Murtaza Wahab had said that an awareness campaign has been started by Sindh government against the plastic bags in this regard. He said that almost 50 percent of stormwater drains in Karachi are choked due to plastic bags.

Comments

comments