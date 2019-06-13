Ban on PTM: IHC summons DG PEMRA on June 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned DG Pakistan Regulatory Media Authority (PEMRA) to appear before it on June 20, in a plea seeking ban on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, Barrister Shoaib Razaq in his arguments said Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is not a registered party and pleaded the court to pass ruling to slap ban on it over anti-state statements from its leaders.

The social media accounts of the PTM leaders namely, Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir and Gulalai Ismail should be banned, he continued.

DG Internet Protocol Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) appeared before the court.

No one would be allowed to give anti-state statements under the name of freedom of expression, the court observed.

“Why no one from the PEMRA appeared before in today’s hearing”, the bench asked.

The court while ordering DG PEMRA to appear before the court in person, adjourned the hearing of the case till June 20.

Read more: PTM leader, supporters attack military check post in Miranshah

Last week, a petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PTM for speaking against national institutes including Pakistan Army in the wake of 10-year-old Farishta Mohmand rape case in the federal capital.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders along with their supporters had attacked an army check post in the former tribal region of Miranshah, martyring one soldier and injuring five others.

