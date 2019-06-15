A band becomes laughing stock after a video stormed the social media platforms where the group starts playing the theme song of Hollywood’s Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On” when rainwater started gushing in from the roof of a shopping mall.

The interesting incident took place at the Plaza Patria Mall in Zapopan city of Mexico’s Jalisco state which was flooded with water due to heavy rainfall.

People were seen stunned in the shopping mall instead of chaos. However, the surprising move of the live performing musical band grabbed over seven million views so far.

A report of Mexico News Daily said, “Although it wasn’t apocalyptic as the sinking of the Titanic, where the band is said to have played music to distract passengers trapped on the ship, people loved the sense of humour of the band and praised them.”

“Apparently, this isn’t the first time the mall flooded during rains and the mall was inundated during rains last year as well,” the report said.

