Bangladesh FM expresses concern over situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday and apprised him about grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Minister during the telephonic conversion with his counterpart has said that India has imposed curfew in the occupied valley since 5th of August.

He said that the situation in the held valley has become so worse that there is a shortage of food and medicines. He said that people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are looking towards the international community especially the Muslim world.

The Bangladesh FM expressed concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir and emphasized to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday contacted his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and exchanged views over the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and regional peace.

The foreign minister apprised Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding the deteriorated situation of Kashmiris as the curfew imposed by the Indian authorities entered into its 30th day.

“India has continued imposition of curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 which risked thousands of lives there besides occurrence of the severe shortage of food and medicines for the Kashmiris.”

Comments

comments