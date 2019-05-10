No bank account be frozen without giving prior notice: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Friday directed that no bank account should be frozen without giving prior notice about it, ARY News reported.

“The taxpayers should be given information 24 hours before freezing their bank accounts,” Shabbar Zaidi said through a notification.

The notification said the chairman FBR should also be informed before freezing a bank account.

On May 7, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem had said there was no legal barrier in the way of appointing Shabbar Zaidi as chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

As per details, the minister had said there was no difference among the cabinet members regarding the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi.

“Those who were opposing Shabbar Zaidi’ appointment, were in fact against the merit”, he had continued.

Earlier on Wednesday, newly-appointed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss country’s economic situation and several other affairs.

Matters related to tax collection and recommendations for the betterment of the tax collection system were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister had apprised Zaidi of his vision pertaining to reforms in the country’s revenue authority.

