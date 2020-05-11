Bank in Larkana sealed after manager tests positive for coronavirus

A bank in the vicinity of Sindh’s city of Larkana has been sealed after the bank’s manager contracted novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

Deputy commissioner Larkana has informed that the entire banking staff will now be tested.

Banking activities in the branch shall remain suspended till further notice.

Earlier in the day, a lady doctor of district hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus informed a ministry of health representative.

71 individuals including nurses, doctors and paramedics were tested for novel coronavirus in the healthcare facility.

The lady doctor has been asked to self-quarantine at home while more hospital staff will now be tested for the pathogen, ministry representative revealed further.

