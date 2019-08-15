Bank shuts down one of its websites after hacker attack

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank shut down one of its websites on Thursday after it was hacked and infected with malicious software.

The ECB said no market-sensitive data had been compromised, but that the email addresses, names and titles of the subscribers of its Banks’ Integrated Reporting Dictionary (BIRD) newsletter might have been stolen.

BIRD is a website that the ECB uses to help banks meet the reporting standards that are set by global regulators.

The ECB is an official EU institution at the heart of the Eurosystem and the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

More than 3,500 staff from all over Europe work for the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. They perform a range of tasks in close cooperation with the national central banks within the Eurosystem and, for banking supervision, with the national supervisors within the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

Comments

comments