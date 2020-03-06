Banks to receive Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday: SBP

KARACHI: All designated bank branches will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate intending pilgrims to deposit their application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020.

On a request by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it has been decided that authorised banks shall keep all their designated branches open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 07-03-2020 and 08-03-2020) for collection of application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2020.

The government scheme applications will be received until March 6.

This year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony.

The applicants must get a receipt and bank stamp from the banks.

