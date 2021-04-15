ISLAMABAD: Saad Rizwi, chief of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday urged his party workers to “end countrywide protests and return home peacefully”, according to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM shared a letter of Hafiz Muhammad Saad Rizvi written to Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) of the party.

The chief of the outlawed organisation in a letter written to Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) has appealed to workers to “immediately end all protests and road blockages.”

حافظ محمد سعد رضوی کی تازہ ترین سٹیٹمنٹ pic.twitter.com/TlytOP96CD — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 15, 2021

“I, Hafiz Saad Rizvi, son of (late) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, appeal to all the central leadership and workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik that in the interest of the nation and the public good, please do not take any illegal steps and end all protests.”

“All protest rallies and road blockages must immediately be brought to an end. All workers must disperse peacefully,” reads the statement.

Read More: Govt imposes ban on TLP, notification issued

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday also banned coverage by all television and radio licensees of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Federal government earlier today imposed a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act.

A notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior after the federal cabinet approved the summary seeking a ban on religio-political party.

Addressing a joint presser along with Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri earlier, Sheikh Rasheed said that a separate summary would be sent to the cabinet for dissolution of the TLP through a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday (tomorrow).

