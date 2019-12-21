Banners hailing Musharraf appear on major Faisalabad thoroughfares

Faisalabad: Banners hailing the services of the former military ruler General retd Pervez Musharraf for the country appeared on main thoroughfares in Faisalabad, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The banners appeared at the Mall Road, University Road, Serena Road and FIC Road and were put up by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Punjab Minister Chaudhry Zaheer Ud Din and other religious and social organizations.

The banners depicted the photos of Pervez Musharraf in military uniform with slogans in his favour.

Some of the banners were inscribed with slogans including How military leader could be termed traitor and we loved you before and even today.

Raising concerns over the detailed verdict released by Special Court in high treason case against General (r) Musharraf on December 19, Pakistan army’s spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Bajwa had spoken in detail over the verdict.

“The army chief met the prime minister and conveyed the sentiments of the armed forces to him,” he added while addressing a press conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

He said that Pakistan army has restored peace in the country after rendering matchless sacrifices and it would not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the motherland, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“All internal and external enemies of Pakistan will not succeed in their malicious intentions.”

