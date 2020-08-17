School in Bannu sealed over violating government orders

BANNU: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday sealed a private school in Bannu over resuming classes by violating government orders, ARY News reported.

The action followed after the assistant commissioner received complaints regarding forcing parents to send their children to school.

Yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan had said that private schools were only allowed to open to deal with their administrative matters.

“Parents should inform the government if they are pressurized to send their children to schools”, he had said in his reaction over the opening of schools in Swat.

Khan had added that only staff of the schools is allowed to come to school to discharge administrative matters and added that strict action would be taken against those schools, found violating the orders of the government.

The minister said that threat of coronavirus still persists and urged the private schools’ administration to cooperate with the government.

It may be noted that last week, the Provincial cabinet of KP had endorsed the decisions of NCOC regarding the opening of schools from September 15.

