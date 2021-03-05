BAP stands firmly with PM Imran Khan: CM Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Reposing his trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said that his party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), stood firmly with the premier, ARY News reported.

According to the details, BAP President Jam Kamal Khan along with a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured him of his party’s full support.

CM Jam Kamal Khan thanked the prime minister for nominating the outgoing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for the coveted post again. “We were allies before and will remain allies in the future,” he added.

During the meeting, Sadiq Sanjrani apprised the prime minister about his meeting with former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The BAP delegation comprised of Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan and Khalid Magsi.

Read More: MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

Earlier today, delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, a delegation of MQM-P headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had met with the prime minister in Islamabad today and expressed their full confidence in him.

During the meeting, the MQM-P reminded the prime minister of his promises and expresses concerns over the sale of government jobs in Sindh, the murder of merit and withdrawal of security from several MQM-P’s leaders.

