BAP’s Manzoor Ahmed Kakar wins Senate by-poll

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Manzoor Ahmad Kakar on Tuesday bagged victory in the by-election on a Senate seat from Balochistan.

According to unofficial results, Mr Manzoor Kakar, the joint candidate of the coalition government of the province, won the Senate seat by securing 38 votes. However, his contender Ghulam Nabi Mari of Balochistan National Party (BNP) bagged 23 votes.

63 members of the house exercised their right of vote, while two of the senators did not cast their vote.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected senator, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar thanked the coalition partners including Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf for extending their cooperation in Senate election.

It is pertinent to mention here that the seat fell vacant after the death of Senator Azam Khan Musakhel on December 15, 2018. He was associated with Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

Later, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that BAP would complete its constitutional tenure in the province.

Talking to media persons outside Balochistan Assembly, he said BAP is representing the entire province and added that it would defend the rights of the masses.

The CM said every possible effort would be taken out by the government for ‘Huqooq-e-Balochistan’.

