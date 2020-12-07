Bar Polls: LHC suspends success notification of fake degree holders

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the success notification of bogus degree holder candidates in Punjab Bar elections, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprised of Chief Justice Qasim Khan also suspended the legal practicing license of the bogus degree holders.

A counsel of the Punjab University submitted report about the degrees of the candidates.

“The university have record of all candidates and this report is only related to the verification of the LLB degree,” the counsel informed the court.

“I am convinced of a functional democratic system and the results could not be suspended four months for verification of the degrees,” Chief Justice Qasim Khan said.

The chief justice said that he was constituting a commission headed by the Registrar. “In case of a report against a candidate of the Bar the RO will reissue a notification,” the chief justice said.

The bench directed all candidates to submit their degrees to the A.G. Punjab within a week.

The Registrar of the high court will sent the degrees to the universities for verification, the court ruled.

A lawyer had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court for verification of the degrees of all contesting candidates in bar elections.

The Punjab Bar Council had recently cancelled the legal practicing license of eight lawyers after Punjab University declared their LLB degrees fake.

